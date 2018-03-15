Jermon Bushrod returns to Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have brought back a former member of their offensive line to provide them with some depth in 2018.

According to multiple reports, the Saints will sign Jermon Bushrod.

Bushrod began his career with the Saints as a fourth-round pick in 2007. He took over as their starting left tackle in 2009 and won a Super Bowl ring that year. He left for the Bears as a free agent in 2013 and moved to the Dolphins as a guard in 2016.

That didn’t work out too well as Bushrod was part of an underwhelming unit in Miami the last two years, but the Saints have a need for a backup lineman now that Senio Kelemete has left for Houston.