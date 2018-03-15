Jets sign Cairo Santos

Getty Images

Chandler Catanzaro signed with the Buccaneers this week, leaving the Jets with a hole at kicker that they filled on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed former Chiefs and Bears kicker Cairo Santos to a one-year contract. Catanzaro got a three-year deal in Tampa.

Santos opened his fourth season season with the Chiefs in 2017, but went on injured reserve after three games and was released with Harrison Butker taking over the job. He signed with the Bears and kicked in two games before going back on injured reserve.

“I still believe I’m the same successful kicker I was when I was playing in Kansas City,” Santos said in a statement. “I needed a franchise that would believe in me that I will be that same kicker. By the way I’ve been treated by the New York Jets, that’s how they see me. Those are my goals — to come in, have a good year and hopefully remain here for a long time. I think we’re aligned in those goals and one step at a time I pray that we’ll get there.

Santos, who is the first NFL player from Brazil, is 90-of-107 on field goals for his career.