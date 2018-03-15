Jonathan Casillas visiting Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots watched a few of their own leave yesterday, and are beginning to bring some new pieces in today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas is visiting the Patriots.

The 30-year-old linebacker spent the last three years in New York, but the Patriots traded for him (from the Buccaneers) in 2014 and he helped them win a Super Bowl.

The Giants are retooling their linebacking corps anyway, so Casillas was looking for a new home, and might find it in an old place.