Josh Gordon and Damarious Randall bury the hatchet

Getty Images

The Browns are doing more than adding a bunch of players, they’re bringing people together.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the flurry of acquisitions yesterday made teammates out of a couple of guys who didn’t seem to have much love for each other previously — new safety Damarious Randall and wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The two players went after each other during and after the Packers’ 27-21 overtime win against the Browns in December, in which Gordon was held to three catches for 69 yards.

After the game, Randall told reporters: “he had one more catch (on me), any more questions?”

Gordon responded on Twitter by saying Randall “couldn’t hold my jockstrap” to which Randall replied that Gordon “must be on that sh– again.”

But you’d have never known that yesterday, when they came together in Cleveland as teammates.

After the trade, Gordon tweeted to Randall: “Good, now I can give you hell at practice every day.’

But apparently in the friendly way, since being Browns together forges a certain bond between men.