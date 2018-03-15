Josh Sitton agrees to deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are saying goodbye to Mike Pouncey and saying hello to Josh Sitton.

Sitton, a guard who played the last two years with the Bears and played with the Packers before that, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Dolphins.

The 31-year-old Sitton went to Miami last night and got a deal done this morning. Although the Bears decided to move on, Sitton has said that he still thinks he’s in his prime.

The Dolphins, who are making major changes up and down the roster, will give him the chance to prove he’s right about that.