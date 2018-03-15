Kyle Williams: I don’t want to chase a title anywhere but Buffalo

Getty Images

When the Bills made the playoffs last season, it ended a 17-year break from postseason action.

A lot of players came and went over that time, but defensive tackle Kyle Williams was there for most of it. Williams was in his 12th season with the team before he got a taste of the playoffs and that wasn’t enough to send him off to a life of retirement.

Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the only team he’s ever played for on Tuesday and he told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian of Sirius XM NFL Radio that the desire for greater postseason success in Buffalo is a big reason why he’s back for a 13th year.

“When it comes down to it, I haven’t really exhausted myself in the pursuit of my dream: That’s being a champion,” Williams said. “Obviously I love being a Buffalo Bill and wearing those colors every Sunday. I’ve done it for so long. The place means so much to me. I don’t want to do it anywhere else.”

Williams will have a new partner on the interior of the defensive line as the Bills added former Panther Star Lotulelei when free agency opened on Wednesday. That adds another name to the long list of teammates he’s had in Buffalo and Williams hopes it will also add to the team’s chances of realizing that dream.