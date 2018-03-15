Les Snead says Rams trying to re-sign John Sullivan, Connor Barwin

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said Wednesday the team is attempting to re-sign center John Sullivan and linebacker Connor Barwin, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com.

Sullivan and Barwin were both signed to one-year deals a year ago and helped turn the Rams from a moribund roster into a playoff team for the first time in 13 years.

Sullivan started 15 regular season games for the Rams last season before sitting out the final game of the year with several veterans as the team prepared for the playoffs. Barwin played in 14 games with 13 starts, recording 34 tackles and five sacks on the year. He missed two games with a forearm injury that required surgery.

Barwin has indicated a desire to return to the Rams as well. Meanwhile, the additions of Sullivan and tackle Andrew Whitworth on the offensive line helped propel Todd Gurley into the MVP discussion and vaulted Jared Goff to a Pro Bowl season.

Whether the Rams can ultimately get Sullivan and Barwin re-signed while subsequently getting Aaron Donald locked into a long-term deal remains to be seen, but both players were significant pieces of the team’s turnaround in 2017. It’s clear why Snead would hope both will be back this season.