Lions sign Kenny Wiggins

The Lions are expected to visit with Matt Slauson on Friday and one of his former teammates with the Chargers will be there to welcome him to Detroit if it goes off as planned.

The Lions announced on Thursday that they have signed guard Kenny Wiggins. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Wiggins started all 16 games at right guard for the Chargers last season and shared the field with Slauson for seven of them before Slauson went on injured reserve. He joined the team in 2013 after stints with the Ravens and 49ers and has made 25 starts overall during his NFL career.

The Lions are moving on without center Travis Swanson with the intent of moving left guard Graham Glasgow to the pivot. If the Lions sign Slauson as well, there could be a competition between the two former Chargers this offseason.