Marcus Gilchrist reaches agreement with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders continue to make moves Thursday.

They have reached agreement with safety Marcus Gilchrist on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Gilchrist and linebacker Tahir Whitehead visited Oakland on Thursday, and the Raiders are close to signing both. Whitehead and the Raiders are closing in on a deal.

Gilchrist will start opposite Karl Joseph.

Gilchrist, 29, played for the Chargers, Jets and Texans in his first seven seasons. He has 82 career starts, including 13 with the Texans last season.