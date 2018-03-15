Marcus Peters disagrees with his reputation, strongly and profanely

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has developed a reputation during three NFL seasons, and not a good one. He’s viewed at times as a selfish player, a disruptive player. A player who creates trouble for the team. Ultimately, apparently, more trouble than he would have been worth in Kansas City.

But Peters has a problem with any issues of that nature being characterized as “off-field” in nature, strongly. And profanely.

“I can say on-the-field issues, that comes with being a competitor,” Peters said Wednesday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Times. “When you want to win so badly. You want to see the team do so good. Sometimes teammates and coaches and players, you’re going to have those arguments. But it’s all [for] the good of the team. I want to win so much that, yeah, sometimes I’m gonna get pissed off.”

He definitely gets pissed off when he’s described as a guy with issues away from the gridiron. Consider this quote, via Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times.

“I just don’t like when mother f–k — oh, excuse my language — I don’t like when mother f–kers talk about me and they say they got off-the-field issues because, I mean, I could be sitting here and I could be getting DUIs and I could be doing all the rest of the stuff, I could be arrested and I could have a mug shot, and I don’t got that burden on me,” Peters said.

He definitely doesn’t. But there surely are issues; otherwise, those mother f–kers in Missouri wouldn’t have given him away for a fourth-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year.