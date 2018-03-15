Marshawn Lynch apparently safe after Doug Martin signing

Getty Images

The Raiders are just going to be deep in aging running backs.

It was natural to wonder about Marshawn Lynch‘s future in Oakland after Doug Martin agreed to terms today, but according to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the addition doesn’t mean they’re subtracting Lynch.

Lynch has been the better back recently, as he ran 207 times for 891 yards (4.3 per carry) and seven touchdowns last year. He’s also due $6 million this year, which has as much to do with why anyone would wonder about his future as anything.

Martin’s averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry each of his last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

While he’s getting another chance from Jon Gruden, nothing about the way Martin has played lately suggests he’s prepared to take playing time away from anybody.