Matt Slauson visiting Lions on Friday

Free agent offensive guard Matt Slauson is visiting the Lions on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Slauson, 32, went on injured reserve with a biceps injury after seven games last season. He started all seven games at left guard.

He started all 16 games for the Chargers at center in 2016, so his versatility makes him valuable. The Lions’ starting center from last season, Travis Swanson, is a free agent.

Slauson has 108 career starts, mostly at left guard, but he also spent some time at center in 2015 while in Chicago.

He played three years for the Jets, three for the Bears and two for the Chargers.