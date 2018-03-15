Michael Crabtree to visit the Ravens

Getty Images

Michael Crabtree is wasting no time lining up visits in free agency.

Crabtree, who was cut by the Raiders today, will visit the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Raiders decided Crabtree was expendable when they signed Jordy Nelson. But Crabtree was a starter last year in Oakland and would likely be able to start for the Ravens, who need to bring in some playmakers to bolster their passing game.

The 30-year-old Crabtree had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns last season.