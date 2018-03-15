Mike Pouncey out in Miami

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be moving on from center Mike Pouncey.

Pouncey will be released, according to multiple reports. Pouncey told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post that the team asked him to take a pay cut, and he declined.

“I gave this city everything I had,” Pouncey said. “I’m heartbroken.”

The 28-year-old Pouncey has played his entire career with the Dolphins, who chose him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He has been a starter throughout his career, including starting all 16 games last year.

The Dolphins will save about $7 million in cap space this season from getting rid of Pouncey. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent that several center-needy teams will have interest in.