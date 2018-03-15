Oakland considers suing NFL, Raiders over relocation

Getty Images

It will be fitting if the final year or two of the Raiders’ existence in Oakland occurs under the murky cloud of the thing that late owner Al Davis loved so much: Litigation.

As explained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Oakland and Alameda County officials are considering filing an antitrust lawsuit against the league and the Raiders over the looming relocation of the team to Las Vegas.

“It wouldn’t cost us anything,” Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said, via the Chronicle.

If that sounds like those “we don’t get paid unless we get money for you!” TV commercials, it should. The law firms with whom Oakland officials are talking would take the case on a contingency fee, giving them a large chunk of the recovery (if any) but providing them with no hourly fees or other invoices along the way.

It also sounds as if the law firms will front all expenses, and eat them if the case ends up failing. That makes it a low-risk, nothing-to-lose venture for the government officials who would love to place blame and/or get a pound, or more, of flesh.

Two different firms could be involved in the case. The fact that they’re willing to roll the dice, spending time and money on what would be a bare-knuckled brawl against the NFL’s army of high-price lawyers, suggests that they have a high degree of confidence regarding the possibility of winning. Or, at a minimum, that they’re willing to take a shot at 33 percent of what could be a nine-figure verdict. Oakland estimates that the losses resulting from the move could reach $500 million, and the antitrust laws provide for treble damages, along with recovery of legal fees.