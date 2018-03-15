One month after extending Kilgore, 49ers trade him

Getty Images

When the 49ers pounced on center Weston Richburg, the thinking was the center Daniel Kilgore would be moved to guard. Instead, he has been moved to a new team.

Making the trade of Kilgmore to Miami more stunning is the fact that the 49ers just signed Kilgore to new contract 29 days ago, and they praised him in the process.

“We are really happy to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Dan before free agency,” G.M. John Lynch said at the time, via comments distributed by the franchise. “He is very much a leader of this team, and his hard work and commitment to our success provide a great example for our young team. When you come across players who love the game like Dan you do your best to keep them in your building.”

Until you get someone you like better in the building.

Kilgore, for his part, opted to re-sign with the 49ers in order to secure certainty.

“In free agency, you run into the unknown of where you’re going to go and whether the team you go to has that brotherhood, that friendship, that sense of having each other’s back,” Kilgore told reporters after signing the deal. “That was something I didn’t want to give up. . . . That was important to me, as a player, as a professional. It’s one of the most important things you can have as a team.”

Needless to say, Kilgore may be slightly disappointed by the news. His now-former quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, may be a little disappointed, too.

“There’s a special relationship between the center and quarterback,” Garoppolo said after the 2017 regular season ended. “We spend so much time together. Me and him got on the same page almost instantly when I first got here. He made my job a lot easier, helped me with the run game and all that. . . . We complement each other very well.”

The move comes a day before Kilgore was set to earn a $2.3 million roster bonus. (A league source confirms Miami will pay the bonus.) His $2.525 million base salary also is guaranteed.

The best news for Kilgore is that, instead of cutting a check to the State of California for 13.3 percent of the $2.3 million bonus ($305,900), he’ll owe the fine folks in Florida the grand total of zero dollars, zero cents.