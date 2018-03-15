Quinton Dial visits Lions, heads on to Seahawks

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions hosted former Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Quinton Dial for a visit on Thursday, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Dial is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Dial spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers, appearing in 46 games with 32 starts. He played in 13 games last season for the Packers after signing with them in September after his release by San Francisco.

The Lions could be seeking some additional line depth with the departure of Haloti Ngata to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Similarly, the Seahawks are seeking more depth on their defensive front following the trade of Michael Bennett to the Eagles and Cliff Avril‘s uncertain football future due to a neck injury.

Dial had 19 tackles last year for Green Bay while playing less than 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.