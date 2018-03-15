Raiders agree to terms with Doug Martin

Getty Images

The Raiders found a veteran running back. Which may mean they no longer need that other veteran running back.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have agreed to terms with former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin.

That creates immediate speculation about the future of Marshawn Lynch, who coach Jon Gruden raved about at the Combine.

But as Michael Crabtree‘s future likely hinges on the ability to sign Jordy Nelson, the presence of a new running back might make it unnecessary to keep Lynch.

Martin ran for 1,402 yarsd in 2015, but averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry in the two seasons since, which were marred by injuries and suspension.