Raiders get deal done with Tahir Whitehead

The Raiders have announced the deal for linebacker Tahir Whitehead, finishing a busy day. (Or are they finished?)

The Raiders signed Whitehead, receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, safety Marcus Gilchrist, fullback Keith Smith and tight end Derek Carrier. They released receiver Michael Crabtree.

Whitehead started all 16 games in 2017, which was his sixth season with the Lions after entering the league as a 2012 sixth-round pick. He had 110 tackles, a sack and an interception.

For his career, Whitehead has made 398 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.