Rams make it right with Robert Woods

Getty Images

The Rams kept wide receiver Robert Woods from hitting an incentive in Week 17 last season, but they made it up to him this week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams restructured Woods’ contract this week to add back $200,019 he didn’t earn last season.

Woods was a healthy scratch in the final game, sitting along with a number of starters because they had already clinched the division and couldn’t reach a first-round bye. As a result, Woods finished the year with 781 receiving yards. If he had gotten to 800, his incentives would have gone from $400,000 to $600,000.

Tacking on the extra 19 bucks was just a flourish to represent the difference in his season total and the goal.

Now, the money will be poured into the $3 million roster bonus he’s set to earn early next week, and the Rams get to signal their generosity at a time when they have a number of players who are ready to get paid.