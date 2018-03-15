Report: Bears reach agreement with Aaron Lynch

Getty Images

The Bears have reached a one-year agreement with defensive end Aaron Lynch, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lynch, a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, played 44 games with 19 starts in four seasons in San Francisco. He made six sacks in each of his first two seasons.

But he has played in only seven games each of the past two seasons, with only 2.5 sacks combined. He served a four-game suspension in 2016 and fell out of favor last season, losing playing time to Cassius Marsh.

The 49ers signed Jerry Attaochu earlier in the day.

The Bears are in need of pass-rushers with only Leonard Floyd, Howard Jones and Isaiah Irving returning.