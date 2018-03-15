Report: Browns cutting Jason McCourty

Getty Images

As the Browns continue to rebuild their roster, they’re making a surprising reversal on one of last year’s free agent signings.

Cleveland is releasing cornerback Jason McCourty, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That’s a surprising move. McCourty is a starting cornerback who will cost less than $3 million this year. It’s surprising the Browns don’t want him, and surprising that they wouldn’t be able to find a trading partner for him. Starting cornerbacks with affordable salaries are hard to come by.

The 30-year-old McCourty had played his entire NFL career in Tennessee before signing with Cleveland last year.