Report: Chad Henne set to visit Chiefs

Getty Images

Chad Henne has become a popular quarterback all of a sudden.

With the teams in search of a starter landing candidates for those jobs through trades or early free agent signings, teams are now moving on to looking for backups. Henne has served in that role for Jacksonville the last four years and is generating plenty of interest from other clubs.

Henne is set to visit with the Titans on Thursday and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that he is slated to meet with the Chiefs next. With Patrick Mahomes taking over the starting job, an experienced backup makes sense in Kansas City.

Darlington adds that Matt Moore is also an option for the Chiefs. Moore has been the backup in Miami for several years and the Dolphins have also been linked with Henne, who started his career in Miami as a 2008 second-round pick.