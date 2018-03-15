Report: Cowboys restructure Travis Frederick contract to free up cap space

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured the contract of center Travis Frederick in order to free up close to $7.5 million in cap space for 2018, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Frederick was set to earn $10 million in base salary this season. The lowest base salary he can earn as a five-year veteran is $790,000, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Dallas would clear the cap space by converting a significant portion of the base salary to signing bonus.

Frederick was scheduled to count $13,235,000 against the cap in 2018, per OverTheCap.com. If Dallas converted the maximum amount of base salary possible to signing bonus it would allow the team to save $7,368,000 against the cap for this season.

The additional cap space could be a precursor to an impending extension in Dallas. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and guard Zach Martin are both in line for new deals. Martin is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys while Lawrence is set to play 2018 on the franchise tag.