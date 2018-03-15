Report: Eagles, Giants have interest in Pat O’Donnell

Getty Images

The Eagles and Giants are showing interest in punter Pat O'Donnell, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O’Donnell, a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, had a career-high 87 punts in 2017. He netted 3,500 yards, averaging 47 yards per punt. O’Donnell also pinned 27 punts inside the 20.

He is one of the best options at the position, with Kansas City’s Dustin Colquitt and Cincinnati’s Kevin Huber having re-signed.

The Eagles are trying to replace Donnie Jones, who retired after the season. They have unproven Cameron Johnston under contract.

The Giants seek an upgrade on Brad Wing, who they released this offseason.

O’Donnell, 27, averaged 44.9 yards per punt in four seasons in Chicago.