Report: Eagles, Giants have interest in Pat O’Donnell

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles and Giants are showing interest in punter Pat O'Donnell, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O’Donnell, a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, had a career-high 87 punts in 2017. He netted 3,500 yards, averaging 47 yards per punt. O’Donnell also pinned 27 punts inside the 20.

He is one of the best options at the position, with Kansas City’s Dustin Colquitt and Cincinnati’s Kevin Huber having re-signed.

The Eagles are trying to replace Donnie Jones, who retired after the season. They have unproven Cameron Johnston under contract.

The Giants seek an upgrade on Brad Wing, who they released this offseason.

O’Donnell, 27, averaged 44.9 yards per punt in four seasons in Chicago.

11 responses to “Report: Eagles, Giants have interest in Pat O’Donnell

  3. One franchise has a history of winning, but is trying to figure out their future.

    The other franchise has won only once, but has their future lined up pretty well.

    If all is equal, NJ is a much nicer place to live than PA.

  5. “If all is equal, NJ is a much nicer place to live than PA.”

    I laughed when I read this. Then I realized you were serious. Then I laughed harder.

  7. New Jersey isn’t nicer then the city of Philadelphia where many New Yorkers prefer to live and commute back to NY for their jobs. Most Eagle players live in Philly and bike to work which sure as heck beats driving through the swap lands of NJ where Giant stadium is situated and many a mobster RIP.

  8. bkinacti0n says:

    March 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    One franchise has a history of winning, but is trying to figure out their future.

    The other franchise has won only once, but has their future lined up pretty well.

    If all is equal, NJ is a much nicer place to live than PA.

    _________________________________________________________________________________

    I’m originally from NJ and I literally couldn’t disagree with you more. But sure, enjoy those taxes and traffic and politicians.

    At least the gas is cheap. Oh wait…

  9. What should the GIANTS slogan be this year ,,,One for the thumb ,3li,or 4 More than Filly ?

  10. bmorepositive123 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm
    If he wants more work he should sign with New Jersey

    ============

    Good on you, man! I’m a giants fan and this still made me laugh. Thanks, I needed that.

