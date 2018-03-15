Report: Eric Ebron slated to visit Colts, “potentially” Patriots too

Getty Images

Tight end Eric Ebron is set for a visit with the Panthers on Friday and he reportedly has another visit lined up if he doesn’t strike a deal in Carolina.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ebron has scheduled a visit with the Colts on Sunday. He’d join Jack Doyle, who led the Colts in receptions with 80 last season, at tight end in Indianapolis.

Schefter adds that Ebron will “potentially” visit the Patriots after that, but there doesn’t appear to be a date set for such a meeting. Tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t revisited his plans for 2018 since the Super Bowl, but, assuming he’s back, the Patriots could be looking for a change from Dwayne Allen at No. 2 anyway.

Ebron was released by the Lions on Wednesday before the fifth-year option on his rookie contract kicked in. As a result, he won’t count in the compensatory pick formula for any team that signs him.