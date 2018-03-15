Report: Eric Ebron to visit Panthers tomorrow

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving quickly in free agency, and have a visit set up which would check off another box.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, former Lions tight end Eric Ebron is visiting Charlotte tomorrow.

While Ebron was never able to live up to his draft status in Detroit (the Lions took him 10th overall instead of Odell Beckham Jr. or Aaron Donald or Taylor Lewan), that wouldn’t be a problem in Carolina. The Panthers are merely looking for a backup to Greg Olsen, and the former University of North Carolina product could slide in there without nearly as much pressure.

They’ve also had Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in for a visit.