Report: Falcons, Patriots have contacted Danny Woodhead

The Ravens released running back Danny Woodhead this week and he’s heard from a couple of teams that might offer him a spot for the 2018 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Falcons and Patriots have both contacted Woodhead. He has not scheduled a visit with either team at this point.

The Patriots are quite familiar with Woodhead after he spent three seasons in New England between 2010 and 2012. They have James White and the recently re-signed Rex Burkhead in the backfield, but Dion Lewis left for Tennessee as a free agent.

Atlanta has Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman returning as their top two backs. They did not tender Terron Ward as an exclusive rights free agent.

Woodhead missed eight games with a hamstring injury, missed 14 games with a torn ACL in 2016 and was limited to three games in 2014 due to a broken leg, so durability hasn’t been a strong suit. When healthy, he has remained a strong part of the passing game as a target out of the backfield.