Report: Jaron Brown visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have gotten plenty of looks at wide receiver Jaron Brown on film while getting ready to face the Cardinals in recent years.

They’re reportedly looking at him as a potential member of their offense this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown will head to Seattle to visit with the Seahawks on Thursday.

Brown signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and is coming off a season that saw him set career highs with 31 touchdowns, 477 yards and four touchdowns. Brown has also been a regular on special teams throughout his time with the Cardinals.

The Seahawks, who lost Paul Richardson in the opening wave of free agency, are also slated to meet with former Packers wideout Jordy Nelson. That meeting won’t happen if Nelson strikes a deal with the Raiders after visiting with them Wednesday, however.

With John Brown signing in Baltimore, the loss of the other Brown would leave the Cardinals down with Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson and 2017 third-round pick Chad Williams at wideout.