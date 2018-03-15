Report: Jeremy Hill visiting Patriots on Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed Rex Burkhead, but they still need another running back after losing Dion Lewis.

New England will host Jeremy Hill on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hill, 25, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns in his four seasons in Cincinnati.

Hill played seven games last season, going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He averaged only 3.1 yards in gaining 116 yards.

His best season came as a rookie when he rushed for 1,124 yards.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Jeremy Hill visiting Patriots on Friday

  2. LSU Culture…cares more about dances and swag (see OBJ and Jarvis Landry) then teamwork. Celebrates and dances after 1 yd td runs and he did nothing to help “matriculate” ball down the field. He has no vision, instincts, or work ethic (and fumbling problem). Gio Bernard is so much better and more humble.

  5. vargavarga says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:35 pm
    Another shrewd move by the GOAT! Everyone bow in the presence of greatness!

    ————————-
    It depends on if they sign him and then what the money is. The Lewis contract established what Lewis could have been gotten for. I would take Lewis over Hill so Hill has to be a better deal. I am factoring injury history too.

  6. tylawspick6 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:03 pm
    wonder if gillislee is on his way out already
    ———————-
    I have wondered that too. He was held out of a lot of games last year. I started suspecting he is not showing it in practice. Some players like to practice at 80% with the idea they will hit the gas in the games. Belichick looks for 100% in practice so if you dont show him that you might not see that game. Pretty much any time you see a player being inactive ir sidelined a lot its because they are not showing it in practice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!