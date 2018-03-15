Report: Jeremy Hill visiting Patriots on Friday

Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed Rex Burkhead, but they still need another running back after losing Dion Lewis.

New England will host Jeremy Hill on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hill, 25, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns in his four seasons in Cincinnati.

Hill played seven games last season, going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He averaged only 3.1 yards in gaining 116 yards.

His best season came as a rookie when he rushed for 1,124 yards.