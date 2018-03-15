Report: Jets keep Morris Claiborne with one-year, $7 million deal

Getty Images

The Jets will keep Morris Claiborne, paying the cornerback $7 million in a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Claiborne, 28, and Trumaine Johnson give the Jets a nice cornerback tandem. Johnson signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal on Tuesday.

The Cowboys traded up to make Claiborne the sixth overall choice in 2012, but he never lived up to expectations mainly because of injuries. He missed 33 games because of injuries in five seasons in Dallas.

Claiborne, though, played 15 games for the Jets last season after signing a one-year, $5 million deal.

Claiborne has five interceptions in six NFL seasons.