Report: Ndamukong Suh also has Titans on his itinerary

Getty Images

The Saints aren’t the only team that Ndamukong Suh will visit. The free agent defensive tackle also will travel to Tennessee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He could have more visits coming, too.

Suh was the big catch in free agency three years ago, making $60 million guaranteed from the Dolphins. Miami released him Wednesday because of his $26.2 million cap number for 2018.

But Suh, 31, remains one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. He made 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season.

He has five Pro Bowls in eight seasons.