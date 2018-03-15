Report: Ndamukong Suh to visit Saints Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
We heard on Thursday morning that the Saints want defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to come in for a visit and they will reportedly have their wish granted on Friday.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Suh will go to New Orleans to meet with the team. Slater quotes a source who told her “the visit will be important for both sides to make sure it’s a good fit.”

That’s the case with all free agent visits, of course, but there would seem to be a couple of specific issues of concern with this meeting. One will likely be the role that the Saints want Suh to play on their defensive line and the other will likely be whether Suh’s primary motivation with his next contract is money or the chance to win in a way he never experienced in Detroit or Miami.

Should those issues be satisfied by both sides, Suh could be joining a new team a couple of days after the Dolphins cut him loose.

7 responses to “Report: Ndamukong Suh to visit Saints Friday

  1. Supposedly he travels in one of those big armored cages like the velociraptors in the start of Jurassic Park.

  2. does anyone really want him besides NO? w/ no Cowboys and it sounds like Seattle would rather keep Sheldon Richardson

  3. Wow the NFC is just getting stronger and stronger. They’re are easily 4 teams that are top 6 in the entire NFL. #1 seed will be as important as ever next year. Just look what my favorite team did with it last year. If either the Rams, Saints, Vikings, or Eagles get that #1 seed I have to think they have a decent chance of representing the NFC!!

  5. I’m a torn Saints fan on this one. Do I really want someone of SUh’s personality representing my team? No. Do I want the Saints to break the bank for him? No. Would I love an even tougher defense? Well, yeah.

    To me – it looks like the Saints are really going ALL IN this year. Let’s hope it pays off and Brees can retire after hoisting the trophy one last time.

