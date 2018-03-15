Report: Ndamukong Suh to visit Saints Friday

Getty Images

We heard on Thursday morning that the Saints want defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to come in for a visit and they will reportedly have their wish granted on Friday.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Suh will go to New Orleans to meet with the team. Slater quotes a source who told her “the visit will be important for both sides to make sure it’s a good fit.”

That’s the case with all free agent visits, of course, but there would seem to be a couple of specific issues of concern with this meeting. One will likely be the role that the Saints want Suh to play on their defensive line and the other will likely be whether Suh’s primary motivation with his next contract is money or the chance to win in a way he never experienced in Detroit or Miami.

Should those issues be satisfied by both sides, Suh could be joining a new team a couple of days after the Dolphins cut him loose.