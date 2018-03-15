Report: Raiders close to deal with Tahir Whitehead

Getty Images

The Raiders are close to reaching a deal with free agent linebacker Tahir Whitehead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal is “expected to get done,” Rapoport adds.

Whitehead and safety Marcus Gilchrist visited with the Raiders on Thursday.

Whitehead started all 16 games in 2017, which was his sixth season with the Lions after entering the league as a 2012 sixth-round pick. He had 110 tackles, a sack and an interception.

For his career, Whitehead has made 398 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.