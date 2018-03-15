Report: Raiders to release Michael Crabtree

Getty Images

The Raiders are releasing receiver Michael Crabtree, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Now, the question becomes: Does Marshawn Lynch follow?

Although Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie and coach Jon Gruden both indicated Crabtree and Lynch were in the team’s plans for 2018, a report two weeks ago indicated the futures of both remained in doubt.

Crabtree had a cap hit of $7.7 million this season, while Lynch has a cap hit of nearly $6 million and could earn more in performance incentives.

Crabtree, 30, made 58 receptions for 618 yards and eight touchdowns last season. In three seasons in Oakland, he caught 232 passes for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns.