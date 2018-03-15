Report: Raiders trying to finalize deal with Jordy Nelson

Getty Images

The Raiders got the first visit from wide receiver Jordy Nelson after the Packers released him and they are trying to make sure it is his only visit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are trying to finalize a deal with the veteran wideout. Nelson has reportedly set up visits with the Seahawks and Saints as well, but Schefter reports he remains in Oakland and quotes a source saying a deal will get done with Jon Gruden’s club.

Nelson has a couple of connections with the Raiders. General Manager Reggie McKenzie was a longtime personnel exec in Green Bay before heading to Oakland and Raiders receivers coach Edgar Bennett held the same job with the Packers from 2011 to 2014.

If the Raiders do agree to a deal with Nelson, they are expected to release wide receiver Michael Crabtree. That move would create just over $7.7 million in cap space for Oakland.