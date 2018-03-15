Report: Seahawks have offered Sheldon Richardson $11 million per year

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is in Minnesota, so there is a chance he won’t return to the Seahawks. The Seahawks want to keep him but not at what he reportedly is asking.

Seattle has offered Richardson a deal worth $11 million a year, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports, but Richardson wants $15 million a season.

The Seahawks had a chance to place the franchise tag on Richardson, but it would have cost $14.5 million in 2018. The Seahawks found that number unreasonable given their cap situation, so they aren’t going to pay him $15 million a season. Russell Wilson is the team’s highest-paid player with a base salary of $15.5 million in 2018.

The Seahawks also are dealing with safety Earl Thomas, who is dissatisfied with his contract.

So Richardson is testing the market to see if another team offers more than what the Seahawks have.