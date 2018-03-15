Report: Seahawks in talks with several teams about Earl Thomas

Getty Images

The Seahawks are having discussions with several teams about safety Earl Thomas, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

La Canfora adds Seattle is seeking a first-rounder and a third-rounder and may get more, which seems unlikely unless the team already has an agreement with Thomas on a contract extension.

Thomas has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension he signed after the 2013 season that made him the league’s highest-paid safety. He is scheduled to make $8.5 million in 2018.

Thomas already has threatened to holdout if he doesn’t get a new deal.

Thus, it would be an expensive trade, giving up that much in compensation and a large contract. But Thomas is a six-time Pro Bowler and only 28.

Thomas, a Texas native who played at the University of Texas, has left no doubt where he would like to play. He told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” after their Christmas Eve game.