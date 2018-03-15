Report: Tavon Austin restructures deal to stay with Rams

Getty Images

Any team that was interested in Tavon Austin should have made a deal for him.

The receiver restructured his contract to remain with the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. It came only a day after a report surfaced that the Rams hoped to trade Austin rather than release him.

In 2016, Austin signed a four-year, $42 million extension through 2021. He had a $3 million base salary and an $8 million cap hit in 2018, and the Rams would have saved only $3 million with his trade or release.

Bonsignore reports that Austin’s $5 million roster bonus remains intact, but his $3 million base salary becomes entirely incentive based and the remaining years on the deal were eliminated.

Austin will become a free agent in 2019.

Austin started only nine games in 2017 and made 13 catches for 47 yards. In his five seasons with the Rams, the former first-round pick has 194 catches for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns.