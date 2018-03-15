Richie Incognito reworks contract to stay in Buffalo

Getty Images

Offensive guard Richie Incognito reworked the last year of his contract to remain with the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He was scheduled to make $6.3 million in base salary and count $7.58 million against the team’s salary cap.

Incognito tweeted a message to Bills fans shortly after Garafolo’s report, saying, “BUFFALO! I’m thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my #BuffaloBills brothers. I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started #honored #letsdothis”

Incognito, 34, has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons in Buffalo, starting all 48 games.

He also has played for the Rams and the Dolphins.