Saints get $3 million cap credit related to Nick Fairley’s contract

Getty Images

The Saints have $3 million more to spend this season after an issue related to Nick Fairley’s contract was resolved.

Fairley signed a contract with an $8 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed last year, but he never played after he was diagnosed with a heart condition. The Saints have released him and he’s not expected to play again.

Neither Fairley nor the Saints have talked publicly about how much he was paid and whether he was going to pay any money back to the Saints, but there were grievances filed, and the $3 million cap credit the Saints received suggests that there was a resolution to the matter.

The 30-year-old Fairley was a 2011 first-round pick of the Lions who had his best career season in 2016 with the Saints.