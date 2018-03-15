Saints want Suh to visit

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh is back on the market, three years and $60 million since the last time he was on the market. How long will he stay on the market?

It’s still unclear, but the process could begin with the Saints bringing Suh to town for a visit. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are working to bring Suh in for a visit.

That’s a strange caveat to be applied at a time when reports on visits are unequivocal. But it could be a sign that Suh has certain financial expectations that he wants any interested team to be willing to meet before he’ll even entertain the possibility of signing there.

Does Suh simply want the most money he can make? Or does Suh want to play for a team that has the best chance of wining?

One big factor for Suh should be how he’ll be used. Will he be turned loose as a one-gap monster and asked to create havoc? Or will he be expected to manage two gaps, tying up blockers and allowing others to get to the ball?

Given that Suh still has plenty of sizzle, some owner may be willing to overpay him as a business proposition, with the goal of selling tickets and jerseys and plausible hope. There’s a balancing of factors that it would be prudent for him to try to achieve, with the goal of getting another big contract, playing the way he wants to be played, and playing meaningful games in December and January.