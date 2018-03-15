Sean McDonough: Monday Night Football wasn’t fun, we got the worst games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
When ESPN announced that Sean McDonough would no longer be the play-by-play voice on Monday Night Football, they tried to put a positive spin on it. McDonough himself is not putting such a positive spin on his tenure there.

McDonough told WEEI that he wasn’t enjoying himself working NFL games on Monday nights.

“As much as it was a great honor to be the voice of ‘Monday Night Football’ –– and you guys know me well enough, and certainly a lot of my friends and family do –– it wasn’t a tremendous amount of fun the last two years,” McDonough said.

McDonough said he prefers college football, and also prefers big games, which the NFL won’t offer to ESPN. He also said the broadcasts revolved around his partner, Jon Gruden.

“If you go back and look at the schedule, generally we got one of the worst NFL games each week. You’re trying to make something sound interesting and exciting that isn’t,” he said. “For me, part of it was just the way the booth was set up the last two years. It was really geared around Jon Gruden. That’s not unusual, TV really is an analyst-driven medium. Jon had a particular set of skills that he did really well, and foremost among them was analyzing the play, breaking down the play, ‘here’s why they ran that play, here’s why it worked, here’s what this guy did or didn’t do.’ It was really football heavy, X and O heavy, and I think most play-by-play guys, all play-by-play guys, would’ve felt like a bit of a bystander.”

McDonough didn’t particularly sound like he was having fun in the booth, and Monday night broadcasts often dragged not because the game was poor but because the announcers were babbling about turkey holes when they should have been focused on the game. It may be best for all involved that Monday Night Football will have new announcers this year.

18 responses to “Sean McDonough: Monday Night Football wasn’t fun, we got the worst games

  5. Make them only inter division games would help.
    And realize fans watch for the game….not the announcers and their antics, not the special insight into all the other outside crap.
    No cutaways to the booth….no one cares or wants to see them.
    Replace that with timely replays and poignant sideline reporting.
    There is no need to hear from someone on the sideline who doesn’t have much to say.

  10. He was the most boring commentator i’ve ever heard call a football game. I remember asking in the middle of the season “Sometimes when watching MNF i wonder, does Sean McDonough even like football?” and it got a bunch of thumbs down.

    Well……there’s our answer. He didn’t. And it showed.

    Even if ESPN got the best NFL games, i have no idea why he ever got that role. Just wasn’t a good fit no matter what lame excuses he makes for not being good at it.

  12. When MNF was great the network picked the game. It was always a good one. Once the NFL changed that MNF went downhill.

  13. Back in the 70s, I couldn’t wait for Monday Night Football. You got to see the highlights at half of all the games that were played on Sunday, and they saved Monday night for the premier game of the week. Howard And Dandy Don.

  14. Disney had the shot back in 2006. They could have taken both Sunday and Monday nights, and that would have given them the flex scheduling that NBC currently enjoys. Mondays and Thursdays can’t move around, so if it looks like a great matchup when the schedule is made in April, but the teams have a major injury or tank early, then yeah – those two nights will have games that suck, while NBC can flex to no worse than the third best game of the weekend.

  16. I found this guy to be a stiff. Nothing to add, no sense of humor…a bore. I’ve got students who can deliver lines better than him. And he’s a product of nepotism. Good riddance

  18. Nothing personal against McConough but he rarely sounded interested and beyond that I didn’t like his voice or his cadence. But he is right in that they definitely were handed games that were basically the nfl’s unwanted stepchildren.

