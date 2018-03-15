Sheldon Richardson visits the Vikings

Getty Images

On the same day the Vikings hope to sign a key player on offense, they’re kicking the tire on a key player on defense.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, the 2013 NFL defensive rookie of the year, currently is in Minnesota for a visit, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The Jets traded Richardson to the Seahawks last year for receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick. The Seahawks opted not to tag Richardson, but they hope to keep him.

The Vikings would install Richardson on a defensive line that currently includes Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, and Danielle Hunter.

It’s the first visit for Richardson, one of the rare top free agents who didn’t have a deal in place before free agency opened.