Steelers bring back Fitzgerald Toussaint

Getty Images

The restricted free agent market prices some players out of a job, as teams don’t want to commit to the amount of the tender. That doesn’t mean they can’t come back later.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Steelers have brought back running back Fitzgerald Toussaint.

He was not tendered as an RFA, primarily because it would have cost $1.907 million to keep him. His new deal is probably far closer to the $790,000 minimum for players with three accrued seasons.

He has 44 career rushes for 137 yards, but he’s a known commodity and he’s started in the playoffs for them before, so they obviously thought he was worth keeping around.