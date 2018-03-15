Steelers place original round tender on linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Getty Images

In addition to kicker Chris Boswell, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed a restricted free agent tender on linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

The Steelers tendered Chickillo with an original round tender worth $1.907 million for the 2018 season. If another team were to sign Chickillo to an offer sheet, the Steelers would get a chance to match the deal and would receive a sixth-round pick in compensation from the signing team.

Chickillo was drafted by the Steelers in 2015 and initially made the team out of training camp only to be cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He eventually was promoted back to the active roster and appeared in seven games as a rookie. He’s played in 15 games in each of the last two seasons with nine total starts for Pittsburgh.

Chickillo has 54 career tackles with 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.