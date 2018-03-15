Tahir Whitehead, Marcus Gilchrist visiting Raiders

Getty Images

While the Raiders are trying to close a deal with wide receiver Jordy Nelson, they are also meeting with a couple of potential additions on the defensive side of the ball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is hosting linebacker Tahir Whitehead for a visit. In addition to that visit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Marcus Gilchrist is also meeting with the team.

Whitehead started all 16 games in 2017, which was his sixth season with the Lions after entering the league as a 2012 sixth-round pick. He had 110 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Gilchrist bounced back from a torn patellar tendon to play in all 16 games for the Texans last season. He had 56 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in Houston and could step into free agent Reggie Nelson‘s starting spot if he signs with Oakland.