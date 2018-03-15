Tank Carradine visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Tank Carradine‘s first visit of free agency didn’t require him to go too far.

Carradine spent the last five seasons with the 49ers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s made the short trip to Oakland for a visit with the Raiders.

Carradine was a second-round pick in 2013 and missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered during his final year at Florida State. He’s been a part of the defensive line rotation over the last four years, although he missed half of the 2017 season due to an ankle injury.

Carradine had 76 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 44 overall appearances for the Niners.

The Raiders lost Denico Autry from their defensive line when he signed with the Colts. They are also hosting linebacker Tahir Whitehead and safety Marcus Gilchrist on visits Thursday.