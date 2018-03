Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t let Marcus Gilchrist or Tahir Whitehead get away without deals. But defensive end Tank Carradine is leaving for Seattle after his trip to Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Carradine, 29, missed eight games last season with an ankle injury. He made 1.5 sacks.

He played 44 games, with eight starts, in four seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers made him a second-round pick. He made 5.5 sacks and 76 tackles.