Texans place C.J. Fiedorowicz on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Word last month was that Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz was contemplating retirement after a series of concussions and it seems Fiedorowicz has come to a decision.

The NFL released a transaction report on Thursday morning that shows the Texans have placed Fiedorowicz on the reserve/retired list. That move allows the Texans to maintain their rights to the tight end if Fiedorowicz decides to resume his career, but it seems things are headed the other way.

Fiedorowicz joined the Texans as a 2014 fourth-round pick and turned in his biggest NFL season with 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. He missed 11 games because of concussions last season, however, and the team will have to make other plans at the position for the 2018 season.

The transaction report also brings word that the Texans have signed defensive end Angelo Blackson. He had nine tackles in nine games for the Texans last season.